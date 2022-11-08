United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of USM opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $225,927.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

