Unizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 29.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Unizen has a total market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

