Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 32.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last week, Unizen has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $5.13 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.