Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.09-$6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

