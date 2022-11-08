USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $99.38 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $99.38 million and approximately $241,406.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00562095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00223202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.91087795 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $255,151.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

