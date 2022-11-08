Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Reaches $55.52 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Utrust has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $55.52 million and $6.56 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.72 or 0.00558006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.61 or 0.29065626 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.