VanEck Gold Miners ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 132,954 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 99,655 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753,691. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

