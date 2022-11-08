Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 301,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,391,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

