Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.9% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. The stock had a trading volume of 23,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,084. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

