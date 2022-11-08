Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.89. Approximately 77,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 22,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.68.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.