Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.31 and last traded at $159.89. Approximately 77,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 22,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.68.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

