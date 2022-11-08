Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.04. 2,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,302. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.98.

