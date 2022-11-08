Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $908,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 960.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 53,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,331. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

