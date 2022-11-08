Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 82,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,839,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

