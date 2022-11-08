Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $150-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.72 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.24-$0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VECO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $18.32. 923,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,612. The firm has a market cap of $942.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

