Verasity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.18 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $39.51 million and $7.18 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001256 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

