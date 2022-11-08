Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 40,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,142,000. ServiceNow accounts for 5.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $2,534,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock worth $9,888,017. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $697.28.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

