Verge 24 Hour Volume Reaches $982,393.00 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $51.46 million and $982,393.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,681.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00322228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00118639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00753061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00562887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00225680 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,838,438 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.