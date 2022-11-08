Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 213,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,248,486. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.