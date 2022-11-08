Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.01.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
