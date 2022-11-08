Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGI opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

