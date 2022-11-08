Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 1.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67. 91,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 44,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
