Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Shares Up 1.2%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67. 91,802 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 44,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

