Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V stock traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $203.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $384.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.