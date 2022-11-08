VRES (VRS) Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $56.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00007461 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,524.04 or 1.00144878 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00236080 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000132 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.28515216 USD and is down -7.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

