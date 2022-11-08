Walken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Walken token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Walken has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $2.06 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00563909 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.95 or 0.29297168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

