Walleye Capital LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,875 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

BSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,128. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

