Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 21,951 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.08. 26,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,898. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.