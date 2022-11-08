Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 78,226 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,226 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $15,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 820,955 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,761,000 after acquiring an additional 614,279 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,807,000 after acquiring an additional 414,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.