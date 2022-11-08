Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 101,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.62.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

