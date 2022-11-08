Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Walmart by 17.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Walmart by 8.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 373,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,649,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Walmart Price Performance
NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 135,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,334. The company has a market capitalization of $389.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.76.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
