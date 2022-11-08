Wanchain Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and $1.64 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00085101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00065959 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001767 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023487 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.