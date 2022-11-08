Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 100,000 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,018,534 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NINE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 2,498,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 3.51. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Nine Energy Service from $7.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

