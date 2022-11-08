Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.33

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.39. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
Waterdrop Stock Up 3.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
