WAX Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.06 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $182.41 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00582263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,211.53 or 0.30329143 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,959,984,377 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,046,263 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,959,718,938.7487164 with 2,267,922,734.619699 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07872141 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,738,868.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

