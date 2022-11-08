WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $141,574.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $72.60 or 0.00390561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

