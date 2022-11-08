Wedbush Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,223,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

