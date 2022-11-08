Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM) recently:

11/3/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2022 – Archer-Daniels-Midland was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

ADM opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $847,508,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,525,000 after buying an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after buying an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

