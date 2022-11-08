Wells Fargo & Company Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DINO opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,021.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

