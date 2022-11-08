Wells Fargo & Company Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $114.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Boston Partners raised its position in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 961,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,892,000 after acquiring an additional 395,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.