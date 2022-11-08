Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance
Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $29.14.
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
