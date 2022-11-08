Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.2258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

