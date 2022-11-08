WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.77 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $6.65 or 0.00035839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $410.72 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteBIT Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteBIT Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.