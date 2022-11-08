Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.81.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.