WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Acquires 5,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,761. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.
Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini
About WillScot Mobile Mini
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.