WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz Acquires 5,000 Shares

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,761. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

About WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

