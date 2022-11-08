Windsor Group LTD Has $226,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $433,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,458. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.76, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

