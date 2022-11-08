Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Hits $0.0079

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $177.15 million and approximately $92,807.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.