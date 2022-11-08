Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Woodward

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Woodward by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after acquiring an additional 153,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Woodward by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after acquiring an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.