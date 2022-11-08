Woodward, Inc. (WWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 28th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Woodward has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Woodward has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Woodward to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98.

In other news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $521,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,505.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,473,180. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Woodward by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 748.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

