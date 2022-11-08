Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $152.78.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after buying an additional 678,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after acquiring an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after acquiring an additional 501,881 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

