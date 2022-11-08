yearn.finance (YFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79.15 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $244.06 million and $79.15 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $6,661.52 or 0.35994696 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00564906 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.99 or 0.29425041 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000336 BTC.
yearn.finance Token Profile
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
