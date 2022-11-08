Zachary B. Fleming Sells 563 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) CEO Zachary B. Fleming sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $18,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 16,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,255. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.