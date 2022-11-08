Zachary B. Fleming Sells 563 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) CEO Zachary B. Fleming sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $18,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sanara MedTech Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMTI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 16,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,255. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 39.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
Sanara MedTech Company Profile
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanara MedTech (SMTI)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.