Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.1 %

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. 102,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $268.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.