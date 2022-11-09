1,212,171 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Bought by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,212,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Pitney Bowes accounts for about 1.8% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 23.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila A. Stamps acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,834 shares in the company, valued at $125,126.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

NYSE PBI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,153. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

